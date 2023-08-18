Mandan teachers say they’re spending hundreds out of pocket on students; ‘Gallons of Gratitude’ program there to help

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the school year approaches, teachers are busy preparing for the start of classes.

Many teachers say they spend money out of their own pocket on supplies for their classrooms throughout the school year. Lewis & Clark Elementary School first grade teacher Kaitlyn Masseth says she’s been teaching for four years and normally spends about $300 to $500 on her students every year out of pocket. However, the Tri-Energy Cooperative in Bismarck created a new program to help teachers cover those costs. The “Gallons of Gratitude” initiative gives a portion of funds from gas purchases at Cenex stations to teachers to help offset those costs. Masseth and her associates each received $105 this year from the program.

“I’m looking to put a lot more STEM activity into my classroom. So, that’s science, technology, engineering and math. So, there’s a lot of manipulatives you can buy for your classroom. They are a little bit on the expensive side. So, “Gallons of Gratitude” really comes into play with that,” said Masseth.

While the funds from the program help, teachers say it’s still not enough to cover all out-of-pocket expenses.

First-grade teacher Shaylynn Mack says despite the help, she will still spend her own money on her classes.

“Our main purpose is to be here for the students and making sure that learning is fun and engaging and that they’re just excited to be here,” said Mack.

Mack and Masseth agree the program funds combined with their personal funds help provide students with essential tools they need for the school year. If you’d like to help your local teachers, you can speak to their school about donations.

To learn more about the program, visit cenex.com.

