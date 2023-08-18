Man accused of attempted to run over two women

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he tried to run over two women with his vehicle.

Officers say 34-year-old Vincent Heidt followed a vehicle for several miles after a “road rage incident.” When the women pulled over and got out of the vehicle, they say Heidt drove towards them and pushed them against the hood of their car.

He is charged with reckless endangerment and assault.

