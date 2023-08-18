A look at teacher positions for the Williston Basin School District

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - School starts next week for the Williston Basin School District. Superintendent Richard Faidley said they have filled some of their teacher positions.

Records from the district this week show they have hired 27 teachers since May.

The district is advertising 54 teaching positions, including four library and media specialists. Of those jobs, 36 are pending being filled by teachers waiting for their licenses, long-term subs and student teachers approved to teach.

The district said positions held by the long-term subs and student teachers will remain on open because they cannot sign teaching contracts.

Right now, there are 14 teacher positions completely unfilled. Eight of those spots are at Williston High School with three for math, two for business, and one for English-Language-Learning, petroleum and health. Hagan Elementary has two openings for a kindergarten and fourth grade class. The other positions include an English-Language teacher for the EL Center, a Title I teacher for Wilkinson, a Media Specialist for Garden Valley and a Physical Education teacher for Missouri Ridge.

Superintendent Richard Faidley said they will use every resource available to cover those openings, such as substitutes, licensed teachers and administrators that are not in classrooms.

“We plan to start the school year with our classrooms fully staffed. We’re making sure that occurs this week. Day one we will have quality teachers, qualified in front of our students,” said Faidley.

The district will employ six student teachers thanks to Governor Doug Burgum’s approval of an emergency ruling to alleviate teacher shortages. Faidley said it was necessary.

“We are in an emergency state. The primary thing is we need to get individuals in front of our students that can teach them,” said Faidley.

Faidley said the student teachers will be assigned to a mentor to help transition to the classroom.

“It’s all about teacher training and building capacity in those young, soon-to-be certified teachers as they graduate,” said Faidley.

Faidley said districts across the nation are suffering from the shortage of educators.

