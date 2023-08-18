Hive of Helpers Community giveaway happening soon

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Every parent knows how expensive baby products and school supplies are. The Hive of Helpers Community Giveaway is there to help out Minot parents with the expense.

Project Bee, one of the event partners, said they’ve received many donations over the last few months. Their diaper giveaway will include clothes.

They’re partnering with the Salvation Army, who will be giving away school supplies just outside Project Bee’s location in downtown Minot.

“Going back to school, everyone needs all sorts of different things, and money gets tight because there’s stuff you have to buy that’s essential and other stuff that you might forget about,” said Heisler.

The drive is this Monday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The street in front of their building will be closed for safety.

You can check both organizations’ social media to register or for more information on what is offered or how to help.

Food trucks and the Minot fire department will be there, too.

