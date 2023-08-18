Hive of Helpers Community giveaway happening soon

Hive of Helpers
Hive of Helpers(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Every parent knows how expensive baby products and school supplies are. The Hive of Helpers Community Giveaway is there to help out Minot parents with the expense.

Project Bee, one of the event partners, said they’ve received many donations over the last few months. Their diaper giveaway will include clothes.

They’re partnering with the Salvation Army, who will be giving away school supplies just outside Project Bee’s location in downtown Minot.

“Going back to school, everyone needs all sorts of different things, and money gets tight because there’s stuff you have to buy that’s essential and other stuff that you might forget about,” said Heisler.

The drive is this Monday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The street in front of their building will be closed for safety.

You can check both organizations’ social media to register or for more information on what is offered or how to help.

Food trucks and the Minot fire department will be there, too.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bendalin triplets: Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob
The final frontier: Colorado triplets celebrate 25th birthday with trip to 50th state
Surveillance and police body camera footage relating to Fargo police shooting incident
Watch: Body camera footage from July 14 Fargo shooting discussed in news conference
Schwan's Home Delivery
Major changes to Schwan’s Home Delivery in Minot, Williston areas
Chris Jones
Head of ND Health and Human Services to resign
Lynn Helms
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources warns more CO2 needed to sustain oil production long-term

Latest News

First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 8/17/23
First News at Five
KFYR National Headlines 8/17/23
First News at Noon
SMHS cheerleaders greet students on their first day
First News at Five
Bismarck man celebrates 105th birthday
First News at Five
Guardian Flight, parent company provides update on possible return to Williams County Commissioners