Gov. Doug Burgum talks with Your News Leader on what makes him stand out from other governors ahead of Milwaukee debate

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In less than a week, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, will take the stage at the Republican Presidential Debate in Milwaukee.

Your News Leader’s Joe Skurzewski recently had the chance to talk with the governor about his time in Iowa, the fallout of former President Trump’s indictments, and the economy.

Here’s part of their conversation:

Joe: Of all of the candidates that have qualified for this debate, if my math is right here, five of them, yourself included, are either current or former governors of a state. What sets Doug Burgum apart from a lot of the other candidates at this stage in the process?

Gov. Burgum: The real distinction is, is that is the private sector experience. I mean, we’ve talked about but the fact that I, you know, spent 30 plus years making payroll, I’ve been making payroll every two weeks since I was in my mid 20s. I understand what it’s like to cut my own pay to make sure you got enough money to pay your team members. And those, you know, that private sector experience I think, is mandatory for anybody that wants to sit in the White House because right now, economy is our number one issue. We’re in a cold war with China. We’re in an actual proxy war with Russia. We don’t win either of those unless we can get our economy sprinting instead of crawling like it is right now.

We’ll have more of Gov. Burgum’s interview leading up to next Wednesday.

Next week, Joe will provide live coverage on our broadcasts and on KFYR+ with Gov. Burgum’s interview, as well as political analysts and everyday citizens.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.