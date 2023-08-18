Farm to school “2023 Mountain Plains Crunch Off” coming this fall

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Farm to School program centers on local schools purchasing from local producers.

The USDA last conducted the Farm to School census in 2019 and found that schools across the nation spent $1.2 billion dollars purchasing local foods.

Amanda Olsen, farm to school specialist with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says the organization has done polls the last couple of school years and discovered more local beef purchases.

This October, the department is encouraging participation in the “2023 Mountain Plains Crunch Off,” which is a competition to see which state invests the most in local produce.

“I think everybody is really geared up do something fun to celebrate Farm to School month, and the ‘Crunch Off’ just fits perfectly,” said Olson.

The campaign in North Dakota will be during the whole month of October. Use this

