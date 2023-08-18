Farm to school “2023 Mountain Plains Crunch Off” coming this fall

"2023 Mountain Plains Crunch Off"
"2023 Mountain Plains Crunch Off"(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Farm to School program centers on local schools purchasing from local producers.

The USDA last conducted the Farm to School census in 2019 and found that schools across the nation spent $1.2 billion dollars purchasing local foods.

Amanda Olsen, farm to school specialist with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says the organization has done polls the last couple of school years and discovered more local beef purchases.

This October, the department is encouraging participation in the “2023 Mountain Plains Crunch Off,” which is a competition to see which state invests the most in local produce.

“I think everybody is really geared up do something fun to celebrate Farm to School month, and the ‘Crunch Off’ just fits perfectly,” said Olson.

The campaign in North Dakota will be during the whole month of October. Use this

Use this Link to sign up.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance and police body camera footage relating to Fargo police shooting incident
Watch: Body camera footage from July 14 Fargo shooting discussed in news conference
Mohamad Barakat
Background information on Fargo shooter made available in Friday news conference
The Bendalin triplets: Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob
The final frontier: Colorado triplets celebrate 25th birthday with trip to 50th state
Schwan's Home Delivery
Major changes to Schwan’s Home Delivery in Minot, Williston areas
Ray Magstadt
Bismarck man celebrates 105th birthday

Latest News

Williams County Dispatch Center
Williams County to take over full control of Dispatch center
Teacher shortage
A look at teacher positions for the Williston Basin School District
Pekin crash
West Fargo man killed in motorcycle accident
Vehicle pursuit and shooting in Williston Friday morning