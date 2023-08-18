Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County, Tennessee, on Friday. (Source: courtesy JD Dotson/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance and police body camera footage relating to Fargo police shooting incident
Watch: Body camera footage from July 14 Fargo shooting discussed in news conference
Mohamad Barakat
Background information on Fargo shooter made available in Friday news conference
The Bendalin triplets: Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob
The final frontier: Colorado triplets celebrate 25th birthday with trip to 50th state
Schwan's Home Delivery
Major changes to Schwan’s Home Delivery in Minot, Williston areas
Ray Magstadt
Bismarck man celebrates 105th birthday

Latest News

Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Sinkhole swallows car with 2 people
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward
British nurse Lucy Letby, shown in 2018, was convicted for killing babies on Friday. (Source:...
Bodycam: 2018 arrest of neonatal nurse for babies' deaths
FILE - Actors and writers demonstrate on a picket line outside Disney studios on Tuesday, July...
Report: WGA, studio representatives meet to discuss strike ahead of Friday’s CEO meeting