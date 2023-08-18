Bismarck family completes camping goal, visits all lower 48 states

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - As kids head back to school, many families are soaking up memories made over the summer vacation.

One family spent the summer on the road, working toward their goal of visiting all of the lower 48 states in their camper.

The good news: they achieved their goal. And on their journey, they discovered a greater appreciation for this country and for their family.

This is the Zich family’s first-time camping at Harmon Lake.

“We’ve never been out here,” admitted Justin.

But this is far from their first camping trip. In fact, they’ve been just about everywhere with their camper.

This summer, they completed the map of the lower 48 states on their camper. They and their camper have now been to all of the lower 48 states.

“It was really exciting the idea of it actually happening,” said 14-year-old Lily Zich.

“I love traveling and I’m very grateful that we got to go to all these places,” added her sister, 15-year-old Bella.

Places like New York City, the California redwoods, and the St. Louis Arch.

“I’m not a fan of heights and when you’re up there, it sways,” said Bella.

Dad Justin was the ‘camp coordinator’ and driver. He figured out the best route to pull a camper through cities like Manhattan and Washington, D.C.

“I don’t mind driving in those areas,” said Justin. “Sometimes my navigator doesn’t like navigating them.”

His navigator: his wife, Mary.

“I don’t drive, but I help navigate,” Mary said with a laugh.

Together, the Zich family navigated their way to unique sites in all 48 states and left each state with a new appreciation for what makes each state special.

“The atmosphere and the way people are and the way people talk and it’s all completely different,” said 18-year-old Ethan.

“It’s really cool to see all this sort of different stuff that you don’t see every day,” added Lily.

They say the best way to see those things is by taking the back roads and setting up camp in places a little off the beaten path.

“It’s beautiful. It’s less hectic,” explained Mary. “There’s always people that you meet from all over.”

People that helped make this camping adventure one they’ll never forget.

The Zichs say their visits to Louisiana and Michigan were some of their favorites.

Mary says she’s okay not camping in Alaska and Hawaii, but her kids feel differently. They’re working on figuring out the best way to the camper to Alaska. Hawaii might be a little more difficult – Lily discovered it’s illegal to take a camper there. She’s working to convince her parents they should still visit Hawaii.

