Bismarck church offers translation service for Ukrainians

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was reported by the Associated Press two weeks ago that the “Uniting for Ukraine” program has brought roughly 160 Ukrainians to North Dakota. The majority of them live in Bismarck, and a local church plans to implement a new translation service for Ukrainian speakers.

“Слава Ісусу Христу.” What Nataliia Ostapchuk just said is: “Glory to Jesus Christ,” a phrase she says is common in Ukrainian church services. Ukrainians in town have limited options if they want to hear their home language during a worship service, but Legacy UMC wants to give them one more.

“Once we were made aware of the need, we responded. And that response is to find a translator and to get the equipment,” Pastor Cory Thrall said.

He says this is all an effort to make Ukrainians in our community feel welcome. He’s been coordinating these plans with Ostapchuk, the case manager for Ukrainians at Global Neighbors.

“I know of the hundred clients, only maybe…15…go to the Ukraine church. So another of my clients, if I tell them about another church, I think they would like to try,” Ostapchuk said.

Legacy isn’t the only church to do something like this. Iglesia del Nazareno Esperanza Viva has provided English translation services for those who don’t speak Spanish since 2013.

Interim Pastor Luis San Jose says that listening to a service in your first language matters.

“When we are dealing with issues related with spirituality and emotions also, we need to reach very deep down into the heart of the people,” Pastor Luis San Jose said.

Pastor Thrall says they’ve ordered audio packs, which will be like the ones used at the Spanish church. He hopes to start using them “within the next few weeks.”

