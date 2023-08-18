Attorney General’s officer partners with MHA nation to combat drug trafficking

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Attorney General’s office is partnering with the MHA Nation and Bureau of Indian Affairs to combat drug trafficking on tribal lands. The agreement states that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation will work with MHA’s Department of Public Safety and BIA.

Select BCI special agents will be allowed to possess and enforce BIA jurisdiction over-enrolled and non-enrolled members related to narcotics investigations. They say this joint operation will help fight against drug traffickers in tribal lands. Similar partnerships are already in place with the Spirit Lake Nation and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.

