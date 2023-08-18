Attorney General’s officer partners with MHA nation to combat drug trafficking

BCI partnering with MHA Nation
BCI partnering with MHA Nation(KFYRTV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Attorney General’s office is partnering with the MHA Nation and Bureau of Indian Affairs to combat drug trafficking on tribal lands. The agreement states that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation will work with MHA’s Department of Public Safety and BIA.

Select BCI special agents will be allowed to possess and enforce BIA jurisdiction over-enrolled and non-enrolled members related to narcotics investigations. They say this joint operation will help fight against drug traffickers in tribal lands. Similar partnerships are already in place with the Spirit Lake Nation and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance and police body camera footage relating to Fargo police shooting incident
Watch: Body camera footage from July 14 Fargo shooting discussed in news conference
Mohamad Barakat
Background information on Fargo shooter made available in Friday news conference
The Bendalin triplets: Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob
The final frontier: Colorado triplets celebrate 25th birthday with trip to 50th state
Ray Magstadt
Bismarck man celebrates 105th birthday
Still from body cam footage of Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson from July 14 shooting
Police body camera footage from deadly Fargo shooting released

Latest News

Family camps in 48 states
Bismarck family completes camping goal, visits all lower 48 states
Vincent Heidt, 34
Man accused of attempted to run over two women
Cassandra Black Elk at trial
ND Supreme Court says woman should get new trial
Teacher reading a book
Mandan teachers say they’re spending hundreds out of pocket on students; ‘Gallons of Gratitude’ program there to help