Amid scrutiny of Hawaii alerts, a look at the role warning sirens played in Minot in 2011

MINOT, N.D. & LAHAINA, Hawaii (KMOT) - As search and rescue efforts continue in Hawaii following those devastating wildfires questions are being raised over why emergency sirens didn’t go off and whether they should have been activated.

The sound of warning sirens is something that the people of the Minot area are all too familiar with, when the sirens alerted people to evacuate in 2011.

KMOT’s Haley Burchett reports on emergency preparedness and the crucial role these warning sirens play.

For many in the Minot area, the sound of warning sirens brings them back to one of the toughest times in the city’s history.

During the flood in 2011, Miranda Schuler and those in her neighborhood knew that sirens were going to sound.

The experience is different for everyone but for her, knowing in advance made all the difference.

“For me, personally, I was kind of concerned it might be an emotionally triggering event, so I left town when I knew those were going to be going off,” said Schuler.

Ward County Emergency Management Director Kelly Haugan said that the siren sounds don’t change based on the type of emergency.

For severe weather, as soon as dispatchers receive the alert from the National Weather Service, sirens go off immediately.

“The sirens are to alert people that are outside, that may be away from radio or the TV to notify them that something’s happening,” said Haugan.

For wildfires, Haugan said that in the past, sirens have been used to warn firefighters.

However, fire departments are now notified via pager or cell phone instead.

To stay adequately informed during an emergency, he said citizens should register for Ward County’s Emergency notification system.

“That’s why we also encourage people to sign up for Hyper-Reach so they can get those kinds of notifications for severe weather or to evacuate or whatever the message may be,” said Haugan.

Getting instantly notified of potentially life-threatening circumstances at our fingertips.

In Maui, aside from the sirens not going off, they lost electricity as well as cell service.

Hyper-Reach is a web-based program so cell service is necessary to receive the notifications.

There are four ways to sign up.

By clicking the QR code, which takes you to the Hyper-Reach website, calling 701-354-1430 to get assistance with registration, or texting ‘alerts’ to 701-354-1430.

In severe cases, dispatchers perform a cable override, broadcasting on TV and radio.

However, landline phones should still work because the dispatch center has backup power to send the message.

Weather radios are also another resource for people when planning ahead for severe storms.

