Affordable housing dedication brings state and city leaders

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Senator Hoeven and other city and federal leaders attended the dedication of an affordable housing project for seniors that’s been years in the making.

It is a $14 million project for Minot residences, of which Hoeven was part of securing more than $6.4 million.

Norris Abrahamson is one of the volunteers who plans community activities at Souris Heights. Since he moved here in October, bingo, card games and potlucks are common every week. He said he wants musicians to play in the future.

“You’ve got to keep us old people busy, so we don’t have time to complain,” said Abrahamson.

Dan Madler, the CEO of Beyond Shelter, inc. said they want Souris Heights and other projects like it to be a place residents call home. He said quality, accessibility and affordability is critical with an aging demographic in the coming decades.

“Minot Housing Authority was able to dedicate 20 project-based vouchers. Those vouchers will assist the households and guarantee that the senior household does not pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent,” said Madler.

Lola Blazer also moved in during October after she sold her trailer last year.

“There was so much work to be done. I just couldn’t afford to have all this fixed, so I decided to sell my home,” said Blazer.

Funding for Souris Heights came from three sources: the Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the National Disaster Resiliency Competition (NDRC). The largest pool came from the NDRC with $5.5 million.

Chris Plank, national disaster relief grant manager for Minot, said they were building this out of the flood zone.

“One of the aspirations of the city council is to be resilient, and being resilient is to make sure that there’s adequate housing for select populations,” said Plank.

Souris Height’s 54 units are currently full, but Madler said a similar unit for families is in the works for the city.

Those elected to congressional office and entities within the private sector were acknowledged for their contributions.

