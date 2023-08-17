WATCH: ‘Stories of Survival’: Hawaii News Now special showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui

Maui Wildfire Disaster
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss. To put the disaster into perspective, HNN has put together a new special that gathers the stories of survivors, relief workers and the community that’s struggling in the aftermath.

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.

“Maui Wildlife Disaster: Stories of Survival” showcases the perseverance of the residents of West Maui — and highlights what everyone can do to help them recover.

To help those impacted by the wildfire, click here.

HNN SPECIAL: 'Stories of Survival' showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui
