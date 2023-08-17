Watch: Body camera footage from July 14 Fargo shooting to be discussed in news conference

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski will hold a news conference to discuss surveillance and police body camera video evidence pertaining to the July 14, 2023, police shooting in Fargo.

The news conference will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Fargo City Hall. Your News Leader will stream the news conference live.

Officials say officers were responding to a routine traffic accident on 25th Street South in Fargo on the afternoon of July 14 when Mohamed Barakat opened fire on officers and first responders. Police Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were shot and critically injured. As Officer Jake Wallin attempted to subdue the suspect, he was shot and killed. Wallin’s training officer, Zach Robinson, engaged in gunfire with Barakat and officers were able to take him into custody where he later died.

Through investigation, the North Dakota BCI determined Barakat likely had a larger mass-casualty attack planned, possibly targeting the downtown Fargo Street Fair. He had multiple firearms, 1,800 live rounds of ammunition, a grenade, and propane tanks filled with homemade explosives in the vehicle he was driving.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation previously said the officer’s use of force was lawful and appropriate given the circumstances.

A bystander, Karlee Koswick, was also caught in the crossfire and is recovering from significant injuries. Officers Dotas and Hawes were released after spending several weeks in the hospital.

