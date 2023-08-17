Watch: Body camera footage from July 14 Fargo shooting to be discussed in news conference

Live conference expected to begin about 10:30 a.m. CT
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski will hold a news conference to discuss surveillance and police body camera video evidence pertaining to the July 14, 2023, police shooting in Fargo.

The news conference will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Fargo City Hall. Your News Leader will stream the news conference live.

Officials say officers were responding to a routine traffic accident on 25th Street South in Fargo on the afternoon of July 14 when Mohamed Barakat opened fire on officers and first responders. Police Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were shot and critically injured. As Officer Jake Wallin attempted to subdue the suspect, he was shot and killed. Wallin’s training officer, Zach Robinson, engaged in gunfire with Barakat and officers were able to take him into custody where he later died.

Through investigation, the North Dakota BCI determined Barakat likely had a larger mass-casualty attack planned, possibly targeting the downtown Fargo Street Fair. He had multiple firearms, 1,800 live rounds of ammunition, a grenade, and propane tanks filled with homemade explosives in the vehicle he was driving.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation previously said the officer’s use of force was lawful and appropriate given the circumstances.

A bystander, Karlee Koswick, was also caught in the crossfire and is recovering from significant injuries. Officers Dotas and Hawes were released after spending several weeks in the hospital.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bendalin triplets: Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob
The final frontier: Colorado triplets celebrate 25th birthday with trip to 50th state
David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Chris Jones
Head of ND Health and Human Services to resign
Lynn Helms
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources warns more CO2 needed to sustain oil production long-term
Schwan's Home Delivery
Major changes to Schwan’s Home Delivery in Minot, Williston areas

Latest News

Police Shooting News Conference Generic Graphic
Live: Update on surveillance and police body camera footage relating to Fargo police shooting incident
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 8/16/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 8/16/2023
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Calf that escaped enclosure hits the links in Berthold