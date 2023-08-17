Two arrested after fleeing from police in Jamestown

Left: Wanda Guttormson, 74, Right: Eric Odegard, 29
Left: Wanda Guttormson, 74, Right: Eric Odegard, 29(Stutsman County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were arrested after running from police in Jamestown, ND. Police say around 2:30 p.m. on August 17, police received a tip about a man who had a warrant out for his arrest near a business on the northeast side of town.

A Jamestown Police Officer located 29-year-old Eric Lee Odegard near an alley in the 800 block of 13th Street NE. When the officer approached, they say Odegard immediately started to run from the area. Odegard got into a vehicle driven by 74-year-old Wanda Mae Guttormson and the two took off.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but says Guttormson continued to flee, driving erratically for several blocks. Police say Guttormson is a family member of Odegard.

The vehicle eventually pulled into a parking lot and Odegard got out of the vehicle and ran. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police say the vehicle tried to flee a second time, but was stopped leaving the parking lot.

Guttormson was arrested on suspicion of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer. Odegard was arrested on suspicion of Failure to Halt, Order to Apprehend Warrant, and Possession of Marijuana.

Odegard and Guttormson were taken to Stutsman County Corrections to await formal charges. The Jamestown Police Department was assisted by the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The incident remains under investigation and more charges are possible.

