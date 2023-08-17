Police body camera footage from deadly Fargo shooting released

Still from body cam footage of Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson from July 14 shooting
Still from body cam footage of Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson from July 14 shooting(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month’s deadly shooting of three police officers in Fargo is tough to watch, but Fargo police released it to the public today for an important reason: to show the information they were able to gain from the footage. We want to warn you that it is disturbing.

What started as a routine fender bender, turned into tragedy.

“This is a hard video for anyone to watch,” said Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski.

“Oh my god! Shots fired. Central, we’ve got shots fired,” said Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson in the released footage, calling for backup after gunshots exploded and hit three officers and a bystander. “We’ve got three officers down, send everybody.”

The footage shows that as Robinson got closer to the shooter, Mohamed Barakat, he commanded him repeatedly to put his weapon down, but Barakat continued to wave his gun.

“Stop moving, stop moving, put your hands up,” said Officer Robinson.

It was only one minute and 46 seconds from the time Barakat fired his first shots to the moment Officer Robinson neutralized him.

“Anyone who you’ve ever talked to, who’s been in a firefight of this kind will tell you one minute and 46 seconds is a lifetime,” said N.D. Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Authorities learned from reviewing the footage that Officer Jake Wallin was able to unholster his weapon and fire a shot before he was killed.

“Even just in that instant, and that is what it is, even in that instant, Officer Jake Wallin gets into a mini sprint, gets a couple steps in, closes that distance and gets off one round before he is struck,” said Wrigley.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and the department will release more body camera footage once the investigation is complete. They reiterate that Officer Robinson was justified in his actions.

“Now that we are able to show you this, I think it is pretty evident that what you’re looking at is an act of extreme courage and valor,” said Zibolski.

Officer Robinson has completed the mandatory psychological check-in and is already back to work on Fargo’s streets. Right now he is paired with another officer and is expected to be back on his own in the future.

Both Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes have recovered enough to leave the hospital earlier this month.

