ND drivers say road construction is an obstacle, but the NDDOT says it could save taxpayers millions of dollars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s road construction season, and to many drivers, it seems like the work never stops. One of the latest projects from the North Dakota Department of Transportation is happening on State Street.

DOT engineers say it’s costing taxpayers about $11 million.

It’s everywhere — and drivers might not be feeling too excited about all the road construction.

“I avoid it,” said Bismarck resident Joseph Vadnais.

“I know that there are a lot of complaints,” said Bismarck resident Marilyn Bender.

“It was a little overwhelming,” said Bismarck resident Zachary Kephart.

But it might change your mind to know one project could save you money in the long run.

“It’s beneficial, I guess,” said Vadnais.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Bender.

“I like that a lot,” said Kephart.

The construction isn’t a repair job — it’s an experiment.

“These are work types that we wanted to try in North Dakota. Some of them have been done in other states,” said Tyler Wollmuth, ND DOT assistant material and research engineer.

Wollmuth says the department portioned out Hwy 1804 into nine different three-mile-long sections.

One section is the control. The other eight consecutive segments of the road are part of a test.

DOT staff will try out different surface treatments within each section.

“If we can put down a treatment that costs less in the beginning but can last a similar lifespan as say an overlay, then we can get the same amount of years out of less cost. So, that’s what we’re looking to do. Not all nine of these may work out that way. That’s why we’re doing this and trying to learn this,” said Wollmuth.

The DOT will survey the portions of road over the next eight to 10 years.

The hope is the new surface treatments will provide insight on which one is the smoothest, most drivable and cost-effective option.

Engineers say they won’t know the final results of the test project until about eight to 10 years down the line.

However, they will begin re-paving roads in the state with the surface treatment that seems the most desirable within about two years.

