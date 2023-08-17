Hazen’s third annual Chalkfest brings artists together

HAZEN, N.D. (KFYR) - This year marked Hazen’s third annual Chalkfest, an event where both local and out-of-state artists gather to draw and paint on the city’s streets.

What originally started as a way to raise money for Heritage Park has now grown into a two-day festival. Leanna Wurzer, who’s a traditional artist professionally, first got into chalk art three years ago, right around when Chalkfest first started.

“It has grown immensely. Every year they’ve added new events, new fun things for kids, and it’s so fun to see things like this grow,” Wurzer said.

Chalkfest has attracted artists of all skill levels from near and far. Professional Chalk Artist Nate Baranowski has created chalk art at EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts, but he came to Hazen after a couple of his friends recommended the festival to him. He says that even though his work isn’t permanent, it’s still fulfilling.

“If I make a mistake, it’s not a permanent mistake, and because of that mentality, I end up, I think, creating better art because I’m not stressed about, ‘This has to be perfect,’” Baranowski said.

This year, Chalkfest committee members coordinated a community “chalk quilt,” giving anyone who wants to participate their own square to work in. Chalkfest coordinators hope to make the festival even better next year.

Chalkfest’s artists will complete their works Thursday.

