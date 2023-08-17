Guardian Flight, parent company provides update on possible return to Williams County Commissioners

Guardian Flight Helicopter in Williston
Guardian Flight Helicopter in Williston(Photo courtesy: Globel Medical Response)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Guardian Flight provided medical helicopter services in Williams County for 12 years. In July, the company announced they were shutting down. This week, representatives with Guardian Flight are trying to bring it back.

On Tuesday, officials with Guardian Flight and their parent company Global Medical Response spoke with Williams County Commissioners. Director of Governmental Affairs Marc Kilman-Burnham said they have been discussing possible partnerships with other entities including CHI St. Alexius and Emergency Management. Kilman-Burnham said they are determined to restore services to the county.

“We wanted to make sure, you know, that it’s important to us. We’re out here trying to do something,” said Kilman-Burnham.

Kilman-Burnham said the pandemic caused staffing problems for the company.

“You would imagine our transport rate went up, but it went way down. Not only did it go way down but then we had caregivers who worked night and day and felt like, ‘Is this really the profession I want to be in?’” said Kilman-Burnham.

The commissioners requested information from Global Medical Response on the number of calls they’ve received in the past five years and what they can do to help.

“If you can provide us with some of that stuff and some ideas on what help you’re looking for, I think it’s an important piece for our community. We’ll see what we can do,” said Chairman Cory Hanson.

Guardian Flight still provides a fixed-wing service through their base in Sidney. The closest medical helicopter is in Minot.

Previous Coverage:

