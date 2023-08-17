First week of school underway for Alexander

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - Class is back in session for the Alexander school district.

Superintendent Leslie Bieber said they saw an increase of 15 students, which was smaller than the 43 new students in 2022.

“It’s always the unknown. Are we going to continue to grow? Where are they going to live? Just the continued growth is a good answer,” said Bieber.

Bieber said the district is down three teachers for kindergarten, first grade, and middle school. Due to this, Bieber said they would start with just one kindergarten class with 23 students, a student teacher will assist with first grade, and the administration will cover classes for the middle school.

“Myself and my two principals are each teaching one class. The sixth graders have all administrators teaching at least one core class for them,” said Bieber.

Bieber added that they were looking for an interventionalist, but one applied on Wednesday.

Bieber said the student teacher is starting as an aide for the first semester and would become a contracted teacher in January.

“What our jobs are now when we have a student teacher is we don’t want them to be overwhelmed. They need to be very supportive,” said Bieber.

Bieber said she wants the district to focus on the positives of education over the few negatives.

“Our students need to hear not the frustrations of our job. It’s like golf. Something brings you back all the time. There’s thousands of positives that go on daily in an educator’s life. They need to hear that part,” said Bieber.

