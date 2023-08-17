Dozens interested in joining Dunn Co. Sheriff Rangers

DUNN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Experienced horse riders in Dunn County are taking the reins and riding to help their community.

“Horses are our livelihood and a lifestyle that certain individuals gravitate toward,” said J. Young, Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputy.

When the sheriff’s department kicked around the idea of a mounted unit, Young and Craig ran at the opportunity.

“Horses and search and rescue, you can’t get a better combination than that,” said Young.

The Dunn County Rangers are made up of several deputies, but the department is looking for experienced riders in the community to expand their reach.

About forty people gathered at the Killdeer Rodeo Grounds Tuesday evening to learn more about how they can help.

“I grew up on a farm and ranch,” said Ike Kuntz of Dickinson. “I just like horses and I like the badlands, so I like new country, so it’s all good.”

“They know the terrain, they know the country, they ride it on a daily basis, they know the neighbors, they rode the neighbor’s property, so I think overall it’s going to be a great thing to have the community involved,” said Cody Buehner, Dunn County commissioner.

Sheriff Gary Kuhn says volunteer special deputies need to fill out paperwork and go through special training to join the unit.

He adds that he’s excited they’re kicking it back old school.

“Even with the technology we have with drones and ATVs and everything else, you still have to be able to get to those people to help them and sometimes horse and foot is the only way you can do it,” said Dunn County Sheriff Gary Kuhn.

The group’s next meeting is in September.

If you are unable to attend the meeting but want to join the group, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

