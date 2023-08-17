Dock Dogs set to make a splash this weekend

Dock Dogs set to make a splash this weekend
By Ethan Wiley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Dog lovers rejoice: Dock Dogs is back in Minot this weekend.

World-class competing canines will be leaping from the docks and into your hearts at the Minot Scheels Friday and Saturday.

Dock Dogs is a canine sport where participants leap into a pool, testing abilities like distance, vertical jump, airtime and retrieval.

But there’s more than just the dogs to enjoy.

“We’ll have some other fun things like Frosty’s Ice Cream, Sunshine Ice Cream and Books. We have some other dog-related businesses that will be here just kind of showing off how they can help your dogs in the community. Dog grooming, dog training [and] dog babysitting.” said Amanda Heim, marketing leader at the Minot Scheels.

The event is free to attend and onsite registration and practice for competitors is at 9:30 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

