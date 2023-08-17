SMHS cheerleaders greet students on their first day

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cheerleaders from St. Mary’s High School welcomed students back to school Thursday morning. It’s the first day of school for students at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Elementary. Kids say they’re happy to be back.

“It’s gonna be fun… getting organized,” Owen Griffin, a fourth grader at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Elementary School, said.

More than 1,400 students are enrolled in Light of Christ Catholic Schools this year. That’s nearly three percent more than last year. The four other schools in Light of Christ Catholic Schools include Cathedral, Saint Anne School and St. Mary’s Elementary, as well as the Academy and St. Mary’s Central High School.

