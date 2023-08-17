Bismarck State volleyball returns to action, coming off second national tournament appearance in four years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When your season ends in the national tournament, there is no way to describe it other than a successful year. Bismarck State volleyball is back on the court after a national tournament appearance eight months ago.

“I think it’s, especially with a two-year school, every year is a new year. There’s not any national tournament hangover or anything like that. It’s just, let’s get back there, let’s do the best we can with this group now this year,” said Kyle Kuether, BSC volleyball head coach.

The group this year has a similar makeup to the one a year ago: young, and ready to work.

“Seeing that BSC volleyball went to nationals last year, it’s kind of an extra little drive. Like, we want to get back. We want to show BSC and everyone that this team can get there too, and with a whole new team, the program is still a solid, good, put-together team,” said Piper Harris, BSC sophomore.

It takes on-court performance to earn national recognition, but the Mystic volleyball program is based on its off-court chemistry.

“I think that’s truly the culture here, is that we try and recruit girls that can play, but also have more of a long-term identity, not just volleyball,” said Kuether.

“Volleyball is such a sport of energy, and everyone feeds off of each other’s energy. If your team doesn’t have good chemistry, physically your team is not going to perform to its highest potential,” said Harris.

With a new roster comes new strengths, they believe one of those will be versatility.

“I think we’re a very dynamic team. We’re a team with a lot of girls who can play a lot of different positions, and with that, we can really adjust to the competitors across the net and adjust our team to make our team the best for that specific team, and I think that’s going to be a big advantage for us,” said Harris.

