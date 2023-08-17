Back to school vaccination rates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools start next week. There are a few boxes students need to check before they go back to school.

Before students attend school, they need to be up to date on their vaccines per North Dakota Century Code besides a few exceptions.

At Horizon Middle School, school nurses like Kelly Dietz are educating people on what vaccines do. She says it’s especially important for kids who are immunocompromised and can’t be vaccinated.

“Having the healthy kids, other kids vaccinated helps protect just everyone, not only yourself but others around you,” said Kelly Dietz, BPS school nurse.

Over time, vaccination rates have changed in the state, and while most children do get the required shots, the rate is falling.

“The rate has gone down lately. They are still above 90 percent, which is ideal, but it has dropped a little bit,” said Kate Gartner, BPS school nurse coordinator.

She says this could be a result of the pandemic.

“I think there’s a distrust in the medical field overall. And especially with COVID, and we were getting different guidelines all the time as things were changing,” said Gartner.

She says even parents who were pro-vaccine in the past, are now hesitant.

“It happened fast, and I think there was just that distrust in medicine all the way around,” said Gartner.

Gartner adds that more people are seeking exemptions on moral, philosophical or religious grounds.

“But not to the point where we are meeting that threshold where the disease is going to creep back and ideally, we need it to be a little higher. You know a lot of these kids have had all their other vaccines and now suddenly, they’re having an exemption to them,” said Gartner.

Bismarck Public Schools offers assistance to those who need help getting their kids the vaccines.

“If there are barriers to them getting their vaccines, maybe they don’t have transportation to get to an appointment. Maybe parents work during the same hours as clinics and so they’re not able to get to the back to the vaccine clinics, we can make arrangements for that for public health to come to the school and do those vaccines with parental consent,” said Gartner.

Kids’ vaccines need to be up to date or need an exception on file by October 1st or they are not allowed at school per Century Code.

The state of North Dakota requires certain immunization requirements at certain grade levels and exemption information on the North Dakota Department of Health website.

