A & 9-Man Pre-Season Poll

Class A & 9-Man Poll
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the Class-A and 9-Man football seasons begin this week, Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison and New Salem-Almont will take the pre-season number one ranking with them.

The Aggies and Holsteins are also the defending champions of their respective division.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association votes on the high school football polls during the regular season.

Class-A Football Poll

  1. Velva-D-A-G (9) — 54 pts.
  2. Central Cass (2) — 45 pts.
  3. Kindred (2) — 33 pts.
  4. Trinity — 23 pts.
  5. Langdon-E-M — 18 pts.

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian, Beulah, Bishop Ryan, Bowman County, Des Lacs-Burlington, Oakes, Bottineau

9-Man Football Poll

  1. New Salem-Almont (8) — 57 pts.
  2. LaMoure-L-M (2) — 48 pts.
  3. North Prairie (2) — 42 pts.
  4. Westhope-Newburg — 19 pts.
  5. Sargent County — 14 pts.

Others receiving votes: South Border, New Rockford-Sheyenne, North Star, Divide County, Linton-HMB, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Grant County-Flasher

