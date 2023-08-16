Twin sisters born at Washington state military base during World War II return 80 years later

Twin sisters who were born 80 years ago at Joint Base Lewis–McChord celebrated their 80th birthdays early by returning to the base. (SOURCE: KING)
By Drew Mikkelsen
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (KING) – Twin sisters who were born 80 years ago at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state decided to celebrate their birthdays at the base to learn more about their family history.

Julie Brown Crabill and Suzie Brown Sichler were born in December 1943 when the base was known as Fort Lewis.

Lt. Col. Van Brown, the twins’ father, was off fighting in World War II. The women said he would send home letters and even Nazi memorabilia. However, when he came back, they said he never talked about his time in the war.

For their 80th birthdays, the twins said they wanted to come to the military base to learn more about their father’s military record.

“We wanted to see where we started,” Brown Crabill said. “And we never knew, and when we got interested in it, nobody was alive.”

The two met with Erik Flint, the director of the Lewis Army Museum.

The sisters said they knew their parents met during the war, most likely on the base, but they only had some family photos to work with.

Flint said he’s looking into Col. Brown’s records for his daughters.

Brown Crabill and Brown Sichler said they hope some stories can be uncovered that they can pass onto future generations of their family.

The twins said the journey to learn about their family’s history has been very meaningful to the both of them.

“It’s fantastic,” Brown Sichler said. “I want to cry. I remember when my mother in church would start crying. It was like, ‘What’s up? What are you crying about?’ Now that I’m older, I realize these things mean things to you.”

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

