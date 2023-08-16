Super Slide’s Critter Track retires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When people step into the Super Slide Amusement Park next summer they will notice a staple ride is gone. The Critter Track is being retired from the park this summer, but there is good news, there will be a new ride to take its place.

Park officials say the manufacturer of the ride went out of business right after it was installed in Bismarck in 1980. Since then, the park’s mechanic has been manufacturing parts himself over the years to repair the ride.

After 43 years, that is no longer a viable option for the park. But next year the ride will be replaced with an interactive kid train.

“It was the first ride both of my daughters rode on, I have a picture of me on it as a little kid. It’s really been cool to see all the customer feedback and all of their pictures from over the years that they are starting to share with us since we announced its closure,” said Super Slide Amusement Park’s Nikki Schumaker.

The Critter Track was scheduled to take its final lap on Labor Day before retiring, but due to customer feedback, it might stay open until the Super Slide’s closing day of September 10. It will be taken out this year and the new train is scheduled to be up and running by opening day next spring.

