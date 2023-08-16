Sports Spotlight: WDA Turns 85

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An 85-year-old person and the WDA have something in common: they’ve both been around for the same amount of time. The Western Dakota Association started in the 30s and is now the longest-runner Class-A league in the state.

“Tradition. Excellent athletics. Top to bottom,” said Darryl Anderson.

When you think of North Dakota sports, it’s impossible not to think of the Western Dakota Association. As the high school season quickly approaches, the WDA enters its 85th year in existence, making it the longest-standing Class-A conference in the state.

“Through those years, you just think back of how many athletes and coaches have come through, how many games there have been, how many different sports have been sponsored. I think how the conference and sports in high school has evolved, we’ve been a part of that for now 8 plus decades,” said Matt Mullally.

The WDA was established in 1938 by its five founding schools: Bismarck High, Dickinson, Minot, Mandan and Williston. Following the addition of Minot North, the conference has expanded to twelve.

“We continue to grow, not only with the number of schools, but with the number of activities we offer. With the addition of girls wrestling being one of the newest, it’s exciting to see different avenues and different places for kids to have the opportunity to represent their school. There’s been change in the addition of schools, but the one constant with that is a lot of our competition takes place within our conference,” said Dave Zittleman.

Competition is incredibly valuable for young athletes. The WDA certainly provides it, but that’s not what it’s all about.

“Since the beginning of the WDA, the schools have enjoyed competing against one another, and yet when the game was over, they shook hands, and they were friends,” said Anderson.

“We want our teams to be successful, but along with that, we want to teach them the core values of having great sportsmanship and working with the people on their team. Not just within your own teams but also with all of the competition that you face throughout the conference and the state of North Dakota,” said Zittleman.

Across 85 years, there’s been countless champions, records set and broken. All of that history is motivation for the student-athletes of today.

“I just think the future of the WDA is as good now as it ever has been, and the communities love it,” said Anderson.

“To win a WDA title is a special thing and that tradition with 85 years and we’re proud of the WDA and what we’ve grown to,” said Zittleman.

The WDA now sponsors 12 girls sports and 11 for the boys.

