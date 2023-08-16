Semi driver seriously hurt in crash near construction zone

Semi driver seriously hurt in crash near construction zone
Semi driver seriously hurt in crash near construction zone(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) – A semi driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash near a construction zone Wednesday morning, just north of Kenmare, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the 42-year-old driver from Fargo, who was towing a belly dump trailer, was headed north on Highway 52 just after 11 a.m. when he approached the zone.

The patrol said a flagger had northbound traffic stopped at the time, and the driver failed to stop and struck the rear of another semi in front of him.

The injured driver was taken to the hospital in Kenmare, and then to Minot, for treatment. His status is unclear.

The driver of the other semi, a 67-year-old Bowbells man, was not hurt. Both drivers were wearing proper restraints at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.

The state patrol said that charges are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Thomas and DuBois
Two plead not guilty to dealing drugs
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Wyatt Kauffman
ND boy survives 70-100 foot fall at the Grand Canyon
AAA and AA Preseason Polls released
2023 NDHSAA Football AAA and AA Preseason Polls released

Latest News

Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out "Ladyjacks" moniker, all teams now "Lumberjacks"
Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out “Ladyjacks” moniker, all teams now “Lumberjacks”
Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central football
KMOT Football Media Day: Zimmer, Livingston look to fly Honkers back to playoffs
The new crosswalk across Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street
New crosswalk added on Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street
Chris Jones
Head of ND Heath and Human Services to resign