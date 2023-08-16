Schumacher to Coach at BSC fall, 2024

Schumacher to BSC in 2024
Schumacher to BSC in 2024(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Bismarck State restarts its wrestling program in the fall of 2024, the Mystics will do so with a Hall of Fame coach.

Jeff Schumacher began his coaching career at BSC in 1988, and between then and his current position at Bismarck High, Schumacher was at Minot and UND. He’s been at BHS since 1997, where the Demons have a record of 390-28-3.

Schumacher was a 4-time All-American as a wrestler, earning the honor twice at BSC and UND.

Schumacher’s son, Joe, will be an assistant at BSC as well.

