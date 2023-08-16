Roosevelt Park Zoo planning to build an African plains building

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Updates are coming to the African plains habitat for giraffes, zebras, birds and other animals at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

Jeff Bullock, director of the zoo, said they are going to pick an architect to work on flood mitigation updates in certain parts of the zoo soon.

He said they’re hoping the new habitat will be done by Spring 2024.

“It’s also going to be better for the giraffe, not only during the construction, but also during winter for years to come,” said Bullock.

He said they were lucky to have a donor fund for the $2.5 million project because it would’ve been difficult to raise that money in a short time.

