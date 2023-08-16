Roosevelt Park Zoo gets a new baby giraffe

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The fourth giraffe at Roosevelt Park Zoo was born last Monday.

Jeff Bullock, director of the zoo, said the calf was born smaller and shorter at five and a half feet rather than the average six feet.

He said its mother does most of the work taking care of the calf, so they’re feeding her more protein.

“His father, actually, was the male that we had to euthanize last year, and he had bred before he passed away,” said Bullock.

The baby giraffe doesn’t have a name yet.

They’re deciding whether to make it an in-house or a public decision.

