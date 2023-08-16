Power outage in south Minot

Power Outage
Power Outage(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT)  - Crews are responding to a power outage in the southern part of Minot Wednesday afternoon.

The Xcel outage map reported roughly 30 outages as of 1 p.m.

Some businesses in south Minot reported power outages.

The cause of the outage is unclear.

The online map indicates crews are on the scene working to address the matter and restore power.

You can follow the progress on the Xcel outage map.

