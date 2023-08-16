North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources warns more CO2 needed to sustain oil production long-term

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - State Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said more carbon dioxide will be needed in order to sustain oil production for the long term. This comes following the Public Service Commission’s decision to deny a permit for the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 Pipeline.

While Helms didn’t comment on the matter, he said the state needs to get the gas from somewhere to help with enhanced oil recovery. The emerging technology uses CO2 and other materials to help producers to take more oil than traditional methods. Helms said current CO2 production only meets about 10 percent of what is needed for enhanced oil recovery.

“We’ve got to find a way for carbon capture and utilization to become a part of North Dakota’s economy or we will leave billions of barrels of oil in the ground,” said Helms.

Helms said there were three draft applications submitted for carbon storage facilities that would have utilized the Summit pipeline but will now most likely be postponed.

A spokesperson for Summit Carbon Solutions told us that they will revisit their proposal and reapply for the permit.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.