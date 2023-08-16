New crosswalk added on Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street

The new crosswalk across Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street
The new crosswalk across Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new crosswalk has been placed on a busy section of road that many people travel every day: Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street.

The City Engineer says this was a million-dollar project and 90 percent of the funding came from the federal government through their safety program.

The crosswalk is located on Bismarck Expressway and South 2nd Street as part of the DOT’s improvement project.

Prior to starting the project, the city says they found some safety issues with the South Washington and Bismarck Expressway intersection that included people crossing the street at South 2nd Street across from the McDonald’s and Perkins.

The decision was made by both the city and DOT, who decided to put the crosswalk in because of the number of people crossing there.

“As part of the safety improvements, to make some access modifications, that included removing the left turn out of that intersection at 2nd street and Expressway, as well as then putting in a rectangular rapid flash beacon so that pedestrians can cross two lanes of the expressway at a time before, wait within that median refuge area before they cross the next two lanes, whether they are heading north or south,” said Gabe Schell, City Engineer, City of Bismarck.

The project also included access modifications for the vehicles at that intersection, as well as some of the pedestrian improvements at Washington and Expressway, including wider median crossings at the Washington and Expressway intersection.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Thomas and DuBois
Two plead not guilty to dealing drugs
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Wyatt Kauffman
ND boy survives 70-100 foot fall at the Grand Canyon
AAA and AA Preseason Polls released
2023 NDHSAA Football AAA and AA Preseason Polls released

Latest News

Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out "Ladyjacks" moniker, all teams now "Lumberjacks"
Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out “Ladyjacks” moniker, all teams now “Lumberjacks”
Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central football
KMOT Football Media Day: Zimmer, Livingston look to fly Honkers back to playoffs
Semi driver seriously hurt in crash near construction zone
Semi driver seriously hurt in crash near construction zone
Chris Jones
Head of ND Heath and Human Services to resign