New crosswalk added on Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new crosswalk has been placed on a busy section of road that many people travel every day: Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street.

The City Engineer says this was a million-dollar project and 90 percent of the funding came from the federal government through their safety program.

The crosswalk is located on Bismarck Expressway and South 2nd Street as part of the DOT’s improvement project.

Prior to starting the project, the city says they found some safety issues with the South Washington and Bismarck Expressway intersection that included people crossing the street at South 2nd Street across from the McDonald’s and Perkins.

The decision was made by both the city and DOT, who decided to put the crosswalk in because of the number of people crossing there.

“As part of the safety improvements, to make some access modifications, that included removing the left turn out of that intersection at 2nd street and Expressway, as well as then putting in a rectangular rapid flash beacon so that pedestrians can cross two lanes of the expressway at a time before, wait within that median refuge area before they cross the next two lanes, whether they are heading north or south,” said Gabe Schell, City Engineer, City of Bismarck.

The project also included access modifications for the vehicles at that intersection, as well as some of the pedestrian improvements at Washington and Expressway, including wider median crossings at the Washington and Expressway intersection.

