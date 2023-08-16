New Bismarck mural takes shape

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Joggers, bikers and pedestrians in Bismarck now have something new to look at when they travel under the I-94 bridge: a 600-foot mural. The piece of art is called the Missouri River Heritage Mural.

This busy interstate bridge might be an odd place for some to find artistic influence. But that is now changing with a new mural.

“Community artwork is the biggest thing we can do for our community to tell them that we care about them,” said Fargo artist Anna Johnson.

The river which flows next to the mural was the inspiration for it. The Missouri River Heritage Mural captures everything from the state’s official bird and fish to North Dakotan culture and history.

“Public art is such a draw to the community. It can bring in income, it can bring in people just passing through who might stop to see the artwork and might end up spending the whole day,” said Jamestown artist Linda Roesch.

The mural that started with just a few brush strokes turned into more than 200 community members helping paint the scene. Last summer there were popup painting sessions where people painted the canvas cloth.

“The design was projected on them with a paint-by-number sort of feel. So that anyone in the community could come and lend their hand to painting,” said Bismarck artist Molly McLain.

Now those pieces of cloth are being installed like wallpaper to create the mural. The 60 five-by-five-foot panels are engineered to withstand the elements.

“Winters are not kind to paint oftentimes,” said McLain.

The project was in the works for about seven years, and now community members can finally admire it.

“She said, you know, I want to stop and look and observe and be in this place. And before this mural was up there, she said I would walk by this without giving it the time of day,” said McLain.

The mural was funded by the community and good space murals. Minneapolis-based artist Greta McLain created the design.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.