Man charged in December fatal bar shooting in Minot pleads guilty

Justin McDermott pleaded guilty
Justin McDermott pleaded guilty(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A man charged in the shooting death of another man in the parking lot outside of a Minot bar in December changed his plea.

Justin McDermott pleaded guilty Wednesday on a charge of AA felony murder, in the Dec. 30 shooting death of 36-year-old Kenny Javar, outside the Lamplighter Lounge, court records indicate.

The courts ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

The 35-year-old McDermott will be sentenced Feb. 9, 2024, in Minot.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole on the AA felony charge.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Thomas and DuBois
Two plead not guilty to dealing drugs
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Wyatt Kauffman
ND boy survives 70-100 foot fall at the Grand Canyon
AAA and AA Preseason Polls released
2023 NDHSAA Football AAA and AA Preseason Polls released

Latest News

A new giraffe was born at Roosevelt Park Zoo
Roosevelt Park Zoo gets a new baby giraffe
African plains building coming to Roosevelt Zoo
Roosevelt Park Zoo planning to build an African plains building
Native American History Curriculum Event Held in New Town
Forum on Native American history curriculum in the classroom
Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out "Ladyjacks" moniker, all teams now "Lumberjacks"
Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out “Ladyjacks” moniker, all teams now “Lumberjacks”