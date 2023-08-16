Man charged in December fatal bar shooting in Minot pleads guilty

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A man charged in the shooting death of another man in the parking lot outside of a Minot bar in December changed his plea.

Justin McDermott pleaded guilty Wednesday on a charge of AA felony murder, in the Dec. 30 shooting death of 36-year-old Kenny Javar, outside the Lamplighter Lounge, court records indicate.

The courts ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

The 35-year-old McDermott will be sentenced Feb. 9, 2024, in Minot.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole on the AA felony charge.

