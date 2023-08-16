MAFB groundbreaking at new location of their helicopter facility

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Grey Wolf helicopters will be replacing the aging Hueys at Minot Air Force Base in the coming years.

Minot Air Force Base needs somewhere to house the new aircraft.

The base joined with state leaders Tuesday in breaking ground on a new facility for the Grey Wolf helicopters.

Colonel Philip Bryant, commander of the 582nd Helicopter group out of Wyoming, said the building will combine the helicopter squadron and tactical response force.

He said it will increase the security required for the new aircraft.

“It’s roughly $130 million. It’ll house live-in MH-139s, a fully certified instrument-capable simulator for the MH-139,” said Col. Bryant.

The facility is expected to be finished in four years.

