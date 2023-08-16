KMOT Football Media Day: Zimmer, Livingston look to fly Honkers back to playoffs

By Zach Keenan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central football will need all of its four seniors to play well if the Honkers wish to soar back to the playoffs.

Following a three-year playoff streak from 2019-21, the Honkers missed the playoffs last year despite winning their final two games.

The NDHSAA calculates division placement based on an enrollment number formula.

Kenmare/B/BC’s adjusted enrollment is 61.30. Schools with an enrollment above 60 are placed in Class A.

“We’re pretty young this year, I think we’ll start growing into it. It may take a couple games but I think we’ll still be a good, hardworking team,” said Jacob Livingston, a senior.

Kenmare opens the season against Bowman County.

“We beat them last year, so they’re probably going to come and try to smoke us at home. It’ll probably be a fight,” said Jack Zimmer, a senior.

“As long as we put in hard effort, we go out there, work hard and try everything we got, we just fight,” said Jacob.

The Honkers’ season kicks off Friday night against the Bulldogs at 7 p.m., in Kenmare.

