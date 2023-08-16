KFYR’s Monica Hannan receives ‘Pioneer’ award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - KFYR’s Monica Hannan was honored by the North Dakota Broadcaster’s Association with their biggest award. She was given the NDBA “Pioneer” award at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Monica is the first woman to ever be awarded the NDBC Pioneer in Broadcasting award. The Pioneer award is given to a broadcaster whose contribution to the industry promises to have enduring value throughout North Dakota in television or radio.

Monica Hannan is a familiar face to thousands of television news viewers in western North Dakota. She has anchored the number one rated 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscast for KFYR-TV for more than 30 years.

“She’s part of the reason that KFYR-TV has always been number one,” said Dick Heidt, former KFYR-TV news director and general manager.

Monica began her broadcasting career in 1982. News director Dewey Heggen hired her as a field reporter to work at KUMV-TV in Williston. He says the job at a satellite station located on the remote prairie provided her with lots of challenges.

“Someone who would drive out 10 miles from town into the countryside every day to the studio through an occasional blizzard or dust storm, and work in some kind of bare-bones conditions, on your own, and of course for very little money,” said Heggen.

Monica became KFYR’s evening news anchor in 1984 and has been keeping television news viewers informed on what’s been happening in the community ever since.

“I think it’s impossible to think of KFYR, even our call letters and what our station stands for, without thinking of Monica Hannan,” said Barry Schumaier, KFYR general manager.

As the news director at KFYR, Monica and her staff won three Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards for Best Newscast.

“Monica defines local broadcasting and being a journalist first and telling the story, and letting the viewers decide,” added Schumaier.

Monica has been named “Best Anchor” by the North Dakota Broadcasters Association three times and is also a 10-time winner in the Eric Sevaried award in various categories.

Monica joins a long list of KFYR employees to be given the Pioneer award, including Cliff Naylor, Dwayne Walker, Dick Heidt, Al Gustin, Rog Higgins and Tom Barr.

Congratulations Monica on becoming an NDBA Pioneer in Broadcasting.

