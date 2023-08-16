Harlow’s, Williston Basin School District ready to expand busing services to city

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The city of Williston will have school busing services available to both rural and city students for the first time this year.

The Williston Basin School District and Harlow’s have been working since June to set up routes across the area. During a forum last week, Transporation Manager Alexis Jacobs said there will be nine rural routes, three city routes, and five Special-Education routes. Director of Operations Ken Bishop said positions for all the routes should be covered to start the year.

“As it stands, we have names for every route, so we have the routes filled... A couple of individuals are still training, and they will be testing, so we’re hopefully full with routes, which is fantastic.

Special Education and McKinney-Vento students will get the first priority for seating, followed by any student in grades K through 8 who live outside of city limits. Students in K through 4 in city limits and K through 5 students who attend Missouri Ridge would follow.

Superintendent Richard Faidley said he hopes more busing will help lower absence rates for younger students.

“We have a responsibility to all of our students and to our community to provide services and make sure our students can be as successful as they possibly can,” said Faidley.

Harlow’s will also be handling driving for school activities.

Bus stops will be announced to parents through the ParentSquare app.

More information on transportation can be found here https://www.willistonschools.org/page/transportation

