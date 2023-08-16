Football teammates answer questions about each other as part of KMOT Media Day

By Ethan Wiley
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - At KMOT’s first-ever high school football media day, Ethan Wiley played a game with some of the players to see how well they know each other.

In the newlyweds’ game, each person guesses what the other answered. The first question: Who’s the better driver?

Jacob Livingston made fun of Jack Zimmer, saying, “We’ll be driving, and it’ll be like swerve in, swerve.”

Riley Johnson from South Prairie answered, “I put myself — he [Rylan Greene] probably put myself too.”

Wiley then asked about professional athletes they admire. The second question: Who’s your favorite player?

Among many votes for Kirk Cousins, Zimmer’s own response stood out: “Antonio Brown... before he went crazy.”

A favorite for most athletes to debate involves speed. The third question: Who can run faster?

Tyson Ruzicka of Minot joked with Logan Conklin, saying, “I’m going to guess that he wrote himself... because he knew that he was lying.”

When prompted if they had raced to find out, Conklin admitted Ruzicka was faster despite choosing himself.

