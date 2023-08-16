Follow up on Minot’s recycling for the last month

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Recycling in Minot is really catching on with more trash being recycled every week.

Jason Sorenson, assistant director of the public works department, said the first week of collection was 37 tons, the second was 47 tons, and Monday and Tuesday of this week alone, it’s at 49 tons.

He said 1,900 households have opted out.

“We’re at about 85 percent participation, so I would say that so far, it’s been vastly successful,” said Sorenson.

Sorenson said Minot collects garbage from six other counties.

Related content:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.