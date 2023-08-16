The final frontier: Colorado triplets celebrate 25th birthday with trip to 50th state

MEDORA, N.D. – At age 25, we’re full of dreams and goals. Maybe the goal is to have the perfect job, to be married or to travel the world.

For the Bendalin triplets – Madeleine, Cameron and Jacob – the goal was to see all 50 states before their 25th birthday.

The good news: they achieved their goal, with a weekend visit to North Dakota. While they were here, they discovered they saved the best for last.

Madeline Bendalin’s camera roll is full of adventures. Her most recent – a trip to North Dakota with her brothers and 14 of their closest friends from as far away as New York and Los Angeles.

“It’s a nice way for us all to be together since we all live pretty far apart,” said friend Anna Epstein, who lives in Los Angeles.

This is a birthday trip. The triplets are celebrating turning 25. The party favors for their travel buddies – matching hats.

“It says the final frontier because it’s our last state,” explained Jacob Bendalin.

The Bendalin triplets made a goal to visit all 50 states before turning 25 on August 17. North Dakota was number 50.

“It’s definitely been an amazing experience and you know, all the locals love talking with us and meeting new people. It’s been, it’s been great,” said Cameron Bendalin.

“We’ve been so pleasantly surprised by the people here and just the views. We’ve seen the national park. We just had such a lovely time and definitely want to come back,” added Madeline Bendalin.

The triplets caught the travel bug at a young age.

“We grew up in a road trip family,” said Jacob.

They’ve traveled to several states together and with their parents. They’ve visited others on their own. But taking this trip together made it a little extra special.

“We’re triplets so it’s definitely been an adventure all throughout our lives,” said Cameron. “But sharing this experience has been one of a kind. And the reality is that we’re sharing our lives together and this is just another way to do that.”

And these photos will guarantee they never forget the adventures they had in state number 50.

Now that the triplets have checked off all 50 states from their list, they’re starting a new travel goal. Jacob hopes the next goal will be to visit all the country’s national parks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.