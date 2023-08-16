Dickinson State Blue Hawks football streak

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a streak even NDSU would be envious of; Dickinson State is going after its ninth straight conference title in football.

The Blue Hawks have won the North Star title every year they’ve been in the league. DSU begins the season a little earlier than most college programs in the state. The Hawks will be in Billings for the opener in just 11 days.

In the NAIA, winning the conference championship and being ranked in the Top 25 earns you a spot in the playoffs.

“We have a great program here, everyone here, we have a culture that’s our responsibility and I think that goes a long way in our lives on and off the field for us. It’s hard to win eight straight conference championships in a row, so we just have to keep doing what we’re doing and now we get a ninth,” said Krew Mathern, DSU defensive lineman.

One of the main reasons the Blue Hawks are in a position to go for number nine is the program has developed depth.

“We want good competition. We want everybody at every position thinking the job is theirs, whether it’s quarterback or running back. And that’s what makes us better, and that’s what develops our depth,” said Pete Stanton, DSU head coach.

DSU plays Rocky Mountain College in Billings on August 26.

