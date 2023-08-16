Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out “Ladyjacks” moniker, all teams now “Lumberjacks”

BOTTINEAU, N.D. -- Dakota College at Bottineau athletic teams will now be unified under the “Lumberjacks” mascot, the athletic department said in a release Wednesday.

Women’s teams at the university have previously been known as “Ladyjacks,” a nickname which will now be phased out.

“After discussions with athletic coaches, the Logroller Club Board and Administrative Counsel, we deemed it would be best for all our athletic teams to compete under one name and logo. We are looking forward to the 2023-24 school year and sports seasons,” said Athletic Director Corey Gorder.

DCB volleyball is the school’s first sport to start the fall season. The team opens the season against Lake Region State on August 23 at home.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.