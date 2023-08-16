Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out “Ladyjacks” moniker, all teams now “Lumberjacks”

Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out "Ladyjacks" moniker, all teams now "Lumberjacks"
Dakota College at Bottineau to phase out "Ladyjacks" moniker, all teams now "Lumberjacks"(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. -- Dakota College at Bottineau athletic teams will now be unified under the “Lumberjacks” mascot, the athletic department said in a release Wednesday.

Women’s teams at the university have previously been known as “Ladyjacks,” a nickname which will now be phased out.

“After discussions with athletic coaches, the Logroller Club Board and Administrative Counsel, we deemed it would be best for all our athletic teams to compete under one name and logo. We are looking forward to the 2023-24 school year and sports seasons,” said Athletic Director Corey Gorder.

DCB volleyball is the school’s first sport to start the fall season. The team opens the season against Lake Region State on August 23 at home.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Thomas and DuBois
Two plead not guilty to dealing drugs
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Wyatt Kauffman
ND boy survives 70-100 foot fall at the Grand Canyon
AAA and AA Preseason Polls released
2023 NDHSAA Football AAA and AA Preseason Polls released

Latest News

Native American History Curriculum Event Held in New Town
Forum on Native American history curriculum in the classroom
Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central football
KMOT Football Media Day: Zimmer, Livingston look to fly Honkers back to playoffs
Semi driver seriously hurt in crash near construction zone
Semi driver seriously hurt in crash near construction zone
The new crosswalk across Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street
New crosswalk added on Bismarck Expressway at South 2nd Street