Couple golfs their way across the United States

MEDORA, N.D. - A Pennsylvania couple is golfing their way across the United States.

Steve and Michelle Campbell are on a mission to golf 18 holes in all 50 states.

Over the weekend, they checked off their 49th state with a round at Medora’s Bully Pulpit. The couple says Bully Pulpit ranks third on their list of best courses, behind courses in Arizona and Hawaii. Sedona Country Club and a course in Princeville Hawaii.

“It’s like putting a golf course in the middle of Yellowstone,” said Michelle. “It’s going to go down as one of the prettiest courses we’ve done.”

Colorado is the only state left on the Campbell’s list. They’re already making plans for a golf trip there next summer.

