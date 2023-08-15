Williston Basin School District meets with financial consultant in preparation for bond referendum

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - With the recall election over for the Williston Basin School District, the board is focused on preparing a bond referendum.

Board members took the first step Monday after they heard from Brian Osowski, a financial advisor with AMKO out of Fargo. He provided rough estimates on what a school bond would look like and how much the district would need to levy. He added that the district’s 2021-22 school year audit will need to be completed before the bond going out for a vote.

“That audit just needs to be done. We can provide estimates and do all that but not knowing where that rating will fall, it would be hard for us to go out,” said Osowski.

The board previously said their goal is to build two new elementary schools to alleviate growing classroom sizes in the younger grades.

Board President Chris Jundt said the numbers presented were hypothetical and the board would need to hold a workshop to decide what they want for a potential bond.

“[We need] to look at potential construction costs, if we are going to include any deferred maintenance piece, what the community engagement looks like in terms of gathering feedback from the community before action is taken,” said Jundt.

Jundt added the workshop would give the board a chance to plan how to get the most support possible for a bond.

“It is definitely needed in our community. It’s been needed for a long time to address the facility challenges that exist in our district,” said Jundt.

Jundt said he hopes to hold that workshop around Labor Day.

There has been no timetable set on when the 2021-22 audit would be completed.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.