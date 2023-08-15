Williston Basin School District meets with financial consultant in preparation for bond referendum

School Board
School Board(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - With the recall election over for the Williston Basin School District, the board is focused on preparing a bond referendum.

Board members took the first step Monday after they heard from Brian Osowski, a financial advisor with AMKO out of Fargo. He provided rough estimates on what a school bond would look like and how much the district would need to levy. He added that the district’s 2021-22 school year audit will need to be completed before the bond going out for a vote.

“That audit just needs to be done. We can provide estimates and do all that but not knowing where that rating will fall, it would be hard for us to go out,” said Osowski.

The board previously said their goal is to build two new elementary schools to alleviate growing classroom sizes in the younger grades.

Board President Chris Jundt said the numbers presented were hypothetical and the board would need to hold a workshop to decide what they want for a potential bond.

“[We need] to look at potential construction costs, if we are going to include any deferred maintenance piece, what the community engagement looks like in terms of gathering feedback from the community before action is taken,” said Jundt.

Jundt added the workshop would give the board a chance to plan how to get the most support possible for a bond.

“It is definitely needed in our community. It’s been needed for a long time to address the facility challenges that exist in our district,” said Jundt.

Jundt said he hopes to hold that workshop around Labor Day.

There has been no timetable set on when the 2021-22 audit would be completed.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Kauffman survived after slipping on a cliff at the Grand Canyon and plunging nearly 100...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
Wyatt Kauffman
ND boy survives 70-100 foot fall at the Grand Canyon
Morgan Bauer at the unveiling of her logo for next year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally
Bismarck woman wins 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo contest
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
AAA and AA Preseason Polls released
2023 NDHSAA Football AAA and AA Preseason Polls released

Latest News

High school students get head start on early childhood training
High school students get head start on early childhood training
Start your day with the latest news and weather information.
High School Students early childhood training
Thomas and DuBois
Two plead guilty to dealing drugs
Anthrax vaccine
Grant County responds to anthrax outbreak in beef cattle