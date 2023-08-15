Two plead guilty to dealing drugs

Thomas and DuBois
Thomas and DuBois(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people Bismarck Police say were dealing fentanyl, meth and marijuana have pleaded not guilty to drug dealing charges.

Officers say when the executed a search warrant on 22-year-old Mya Dubois and 23-year-old Jeffry Thomas’s residence they found more than 20 grams of meth, approximately 100 fentanyl pills, 800 grams of marijuana, more than $49,000 in cash and a firearm.

Police say there was also evidence that fentanyl pills and meth had been flushed down the toilet before entering the apartment.

